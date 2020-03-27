PlayStation Network slowing downloads in US to help internet speeds amid COVID-19 pandemic

After slowing down PlayStation Network downloads in Europe to “help preserve access for the entire internet community” a few days ago, Sony has announced it will be doing the same in the U.S.

In a blog post, Sony Interactive Entertainment President and CEO Jim Ryan explained that the move was being made to help out with the COVID-19 pandemic. It started with Europe, but now the U.S. PSN will get the same treatment.

“Beginning today, we will take similar measures in the United States, and we will continue to take appropriate action to do our part to help ensure internet stability as this unprecedented situation continues to evolve,” PlayStation said in an update to the original blog post. “We are grateful for the role we play in helping deliver a sense of community and entertainment in these very trying times. Thank you again for your support, your patience, and for being part of the PlayStation community. Please stay home and stay safe.”

In the initial post, Ryan explained that players might experience slower or delayed game downloads, “but will still enjoy robust gameplay.” Don’t be surprised if a game update takes a bit longer than usual.

“We believe it is important to do our part to address internet stability concerns as an unprecedented number of people are practicing social distancing and are becoming more reliant on internet access,” Ryan said.