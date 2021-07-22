PlayStation error CE-33743-0 explained

Not connecting to the PlayStation Network is never a fun experience. This typically prevents you from enjoying online content like playing with friends or random opponents in online matches. The issue can usually be resolved with a few simple steps, but sometimes the problem is out of your hands.

One of the more troublesome PlayStation error codes is error CE-33743-0, which means your connection to the server has failed. If your internet connection is fine, it’s likely a problem with the PlayStation Network and you’ll have to sit tight for a resolution.

You can check the PlayStation Network status on the official site, which highlights any issues impacting players at this time. This website breaks down each part of the PlayStation Network and helps players identify specific issues.

The PlayStation Network status page displays the following message when the CE-33743-0 error code appears: “PlayStation Network services are up and running, but there are external, internet-wide issues that might affect your experience. Once these external issues are resolved, you should have no problem connecting to PlayStation Network.”

You can also check specific game servers or third-party websites like Downdetector to see if smaller issues are impacting your area. If you encounter other error codes, make sure to check the fan-curated list of almost all known error codes to better understand the issue. It’s not uncommon for players to receive different error codes if the PlayStation Network is experiencing a massive outage.

The good news is that this issue is almost always resolved in a few hours, meaning you won’t be stuck for long. Make sure to check official sources for updates on the problem since they typically announce when issues are resolved or addressed.