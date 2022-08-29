PlayStation acquires Savage Game Studios, expands mobile gaming repertoire

Sony has acquired well-known mobile games developer Savage Game Studios. The company entered a definitive agreement with Savage Game Studios following a standout year in 2021, where it received over $4 million in funding to develop some of the most popular mobile games in the market today.

The founders of Savage Game Studios are all highly talented developers in their own right, bringing a combined few decades of experience in game development and overall operations. Savage’s team are constantly hard at work, bringing out AAA quality games to the mobile gaming market and they are currently working on a yet unnamed project.

Image via Sony

It’s no surprise that Savage’s success caught the eye of veteran game developers, Sony Entertainment. The creators of the wildly successful and popular PlayStation series of consoles elaborated further on its acquisition of Savage Game Studios in its latest blog post.

Savage Game Studios was established by Michail Katkoff, the CEO and co-founder along with the other co-founders, Nadjim Adjir, and Michael McManus. Collectively, they made the choice to join up with PlayStation because they felt that it would be a good fit for them, giving them further chances to innovate their mobile gaming experience.

In addition to this, Hermen Hulst, the head of PlayStation Studios also confirmed that Sony is currently working on multiple new single-player titles while also working on bringing some of the more popular PlayStation titles to PC, sparking further interest amongst PC players.

With the recent success of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered and the upcoming Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves, the future does look bright for PlayStation titles on PC. The full blog post can be read here.