Players think cyberpunk games Watch Dogs and Deus Ex got more hate than they deserved

Games like Deus Ex, Watch Dogs, Far Cry 6, and Battleborn are some of the games players complain about the most, but others can’t help themselves from spending hours in them anyway.

In a discussion on Reddit on Oct. 5, players exchanged their experiences with games they truly enjoyed that everyone else seemed to hate.

One game that popped up more than once was Deus Ex: Mankind Divided. While Square Enix was criticized for its attempts at monetizing the game with an absurdly greedy preorder campaign, others said they still enjoyed playing it due to its engrossing story.

Watch Dogs is another guilty pleasure for some players. Many bashed the initial release trailers for forming a false picture of the game, leaving them disappointed when it was finally released. But others admit they had a lot of fun with the gloomy game.

Battleborn is one game with an unlucky reception, mainly due to its poor marketing, which made many players ignore it despite its many positive aspects. It wasn’t given a chance to succeed, which is sad.

Other games players defended were Assassin’s Creed Syndicate, Fortnite, and Rage 1 and 2, and we can understand their reasoning, as many of us have our personal preferences that others simply don’t agree with.

I love indie video games, which many friends can’t understand. They ask, “What’s so special about them?” and “How can you play a game without great graphics?” But how can I explain to them that I am a fan of experience and story over anything else, and the lesser graphics evoke a nostalgic feeling I get while playing?

It’s impossible because these reasons mean nothing to them. Sometimes, it’s just best to agree to disagree and let others enjoy what they enjoy.

