Players from all 30 MLB teams to participate in MLB The Show 20 league

A representative from all 30 Major League Baseball teams will participate in an online league in MLB The Show 20, the league announced today.

The league begins today and will feature all players playing 29 games, one against each of the league’s other teams. It will run for about three weeks.

The top eight teams will advance to the postseason on April 30 and the World Series will be played on May 2. The first two postseason rounds will be best-of-three and the World Series will be best-of-five.

All of the players will be streaming from their personal Twitch accounts or from their team’s channel. There will be a stream every night at 8pm CT. “Prime Time Streams” will be on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays when MLB Network broadcaster Robert Flores will “facilitate conversations between players and fans.”

All MLB players are facing the uncertainty of whether there will be a 2020 season due to the current COVID-19 pandemic. For now, the PlayStation 4 will have to do.

MLB says the participants include 11 one-time All-Stars, five World Series champions, and eight players who are 25 or younger. All 30 of the team representatives can be found below:

AL East: Bo Bichette (Blue Jays), Dwight Smith Jr. (Orioles), Blake Snell (Rays), Eduardo Rodriguez (Red Sox), Tommy Kahnle (Yankees)

AL Central: Carlos Santana (Indians), Brett Phillips (Royals), Niko Goodrum (Tigers), Trevor May (Twins), Lucas Giolito (White Sox)

AL West: Ty Buttrey (Angels), Lance McCullers (Astros), Jesús Luzardo (A’s), Carl Edwards Jr. (Mariners), Joey Gallo (Rangers)

NL East: Luke Jackson (Braves), Ryne Stanek (Marlins), Jeff McNeil (Mets), Juan Soto (Nationals), Rhys Hoskins (Phillies)

NL Central: Josh Hader (Brewers), Matt Carpenter (Cardinals), Ian Happ (Cubs), Cole Tucker (Pirates), Amir Garrett (Reds)

NL West: Jon Duplantier (D-backs), Gavin Lux (Dodgers), Hunter Pence (Giants), Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres), David Dahl (Rockies)