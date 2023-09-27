Players discover something horrifying in Party Animals’s tutorial level

Party Animals, a game where cuddly corgis and grumpy gorillas square off on an airplane, should not be the place to discuss mortality and the permanence of death. And yet one minute in, you can witness a tragedy that’s as frightening as it is hysterical.

When starting a game for the first time, most reasonable players begin with the tutorial. In Party Animals, this teaches you all the basics, including jumping, grabbing, and climbing. To teach you the game’s movement, there’s a small decline where you’re meant to build a running start then jump to the other side. If you miss, you simply walk up the incline and try again. Beginner stuff. You shouldn’t be there for more than a minute.

But some players’ encounters weren’t so lucky. See, in the previous room, there are some line ropes, much like you’d encounter at a movie theater. If you’re like me, you’ve probably thought about walking through the ropes instead of around at least once.

If you try that here, you’ll find yourself dragging the ropes with your neck.

Of course, that’s not the end of it. If there’s one thing Party Animals teaches you, it’s that cruelty can always be kicked up a notch. If you keep dragging the rope into the room with the decline and walk off, you’ll be able to hang yourself, as some fans discovered today. The heavy rope line serves as an anchor that keeps you hoisted in the air. With enough struggling, you can eventually free yourself, but it’s a sad sight to behold.

If you’re interested, this is incredibly easy to recreate and show off to your friends. There’s something hysterical about the fact this requires no glitches and can be done mere minutes into playing the game.

But more than anything, this “feature” serves as a humbling lesson. Maybe next time you dropkick a duck and toss its unconscious body into a swamp of poisonous gas, you can remind yourself of your own mortality.

Just because you’re an animal, doesn’t mean you have to act like a monster.

