Players can’t believe these ancient games still have thriving communities

There are some online games that have been out for years, even decades, that you think are long gone, but then it turns out there is still a sizeable community still playing. It’s these devoted players who prevent old online games from being forgotten and lost to history.

In this Reddit thread dated Sept. 30, players discussed games that they were amazed still have active players logging in every day.

The biggest surprise according to fans on Reddit is EVE-online, a space-faring MMO that was released 20 years ago. Today, it has a daily player count of almost two hundred thousand players who don’t mind its old systems, gameplay, and mechanics.

Another game that survived despite a number of issues (and bad servers) is Titanfall 2, mostly thanks to its incredible single-player campaign. Redditors recalled that the game survived its own publisher’s attempt to cancel it, which makes the story of its resilience even more fascinating.

Another two honorable mentions according to players on Reddit are Mass Effect 3 and Left 4 Dead. They both have great multiplayer mods, and players are still enjoying them to this day, with their small populations keeping the online modes from fading into obscurity.

Along the same lines, Lord of the Rings Online is an MMO set in Middle-earth released in 2007, and it may come as a surprise that it hasn’t been forgotten yet. The developers are continually adding fresh content on a regular basis, which is a good reason for the community to continue to play.

We all agree that good games shouldn’t be forgotten, especially thanks to the feeling of nostalgia that drives players towards them—a reminder of the times when gameplay and story were the main focus of every developer.

About the author