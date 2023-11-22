Plague Tale 3 could be in development right now, according to new job listings

A new job listing suggests that Asobo Studio, the developer behind the first two Plague Tale titles, could be working on a possible Plague Tale 3.

As seen on a LinkedIn post by Asobo Studios, the company is seeking a candidate for the Senior Game Designer role for the Plague team. What made the job post more interesting is the inclusion of a “little extra” that Asobo is looking for, which asks that potential hires “have played A Plague Tale: Innocence and/or Requiem.”

The studio also lists that the desired candidate will be participating “in the different brainstorm phases at the start of the project,” as well as being “responsible for a set of design subjects that you will have to imagine, conceptualize, present and whose implementation you will have to follow throughout production.”

Asobo and publisher Focus Entertainment aren’t confirming anything about the job listing, as well as the rumors of an upcoming Plague Tale title being in development. Focus Entertainment, however, shared an appreciation post to the fans after Requiem listed a total of three million players. It also teased that another “exciting project” will be revealed, which is another collaboration with Asobo.

“A heartfelt thank you to the 3 million players who embarked on the haunting journey of #APlagueTaleRequiem,” Focus Entertainment said. “Your support and passion mean everything to us. Seizing this moment, we’re delighted to reveal our renewed collaboration with Asobo Studio for another exciting project!”

Of course, fans have been wanting the next project to be A Plague Tale 3, as both Innocence and Requiem saw commercial and critical success. They were nominated by various award-giving bodies in the gaming industry, such as the Golden Joystick Awards and The Game Awards.