Persona 5 Royal, A Plague Tale: Requiem headline the remaining October Xbox Game Pass additions

Nine new games will be made available for subscribers until the end of the month.

The latest Xbox Game Pass update just dropped, revealing all the titles that are coming to the service during the second half of October.

With Halloween just around the corner, there are mysteries to solve and some horror to face as expected. But the two games most likely to catch players’ attention are A Plague Tale: Requiem, available today, and Persona 5 Royal, available starting this Friday, Oct. 21.

A Plague Tale: Requiem is the awaited sequel to 2019’s A Plague Tale: Innocence and continues the journey of siblings Amicia and Hugo in the search for a cure to his mysterious blood disease. Among the enemies you will find are soldiers of the French Inquisition and rats known for spreading the black plague. The game was released today for Windows, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox Series X|S, which means subscribers of the service can play it on the first day on their Series X|S consoles, PCs, and the cloud.

Another big title coming to console, PC, and cloud subscribers on the first day is Persona 5 Royal, an enhanced edition of 2016’s Persona 5, the fifth installment in the acclaimed Japanese RPG series. Originally released for PlayStation 4 in 2020, it is set to release for Windows, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S on Friday, Oct. 21. Considered one of the greatest role-playing games of all time, the game won several awards and should be an important addition to the service.

To get into the Halloween spirit, horror games Amnesia: Collection, Amnesia: Rebirth, and Soma are coming to the service for cloud, console, and PC on Oct. 20. That same day, cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S subscribers can play a preview of Phantom Abyss. On Oct. 27, PC players get access to Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery and all players get to enjoy Gunfire Reborn and Signalis—the latter being a day one release.

Another game preview added to the service is farm sim Coral Island, which is already available for PC subscribers.

As for games leaving the service on Oct. 31, the post listed eight games: