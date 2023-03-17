Persona 5 is getting its own RPG spinoff. Here’s a first look

Persona 5 is getting its own spinoff game called Persona 5: The Phantom X, which is being developed by a Chinese studio called Black Wings Game Studio.

All the information available to the public is translated by Persona Central. The game features everything the Persona series, specifically Persona 5, has to offer. This includes a bright red color scheme, stylized menus, and the day and night cycle between school and extracurricular activities. Even Lyn’s wonderful vocals are present in the trailers that have been released.

The game also looks close to or even better than Persona 5 in terms of graphics and gameplay.

The new protagonist in this game is designed by Shigenori Soejima who is a senior character designer at Atlus Art Team. This means that Atlus has some involvement in the game and this isn’t just Persona in name but in soul too.

Persona 5: The Phantom X screenshots and characters thread: pic.twitter.com/6uStQLaJKJ — Faz (@ScrambledFaz) March 17, 2023

Players are also already getting excited about Igor’s new velvet attendant, and we can’t blame them.

Yeah. I have a new favorite velvet attendant pic.twitter.com/5MfWT9HB8i — Faz (@ScrambledFaz) March 17, 2023

As of now, there’s not a lot of information regarding the game, especially its monetization model.

Even Japan doesn't know if they're getting the new P5X gacha game.



We in the west are never getting it pic.twitter.com/w5toevp3dB — Faz (@ScrambledFaz) March 17, 2023

According to this overview above, it’s going to be free to download but there will be microtransactions. But we don’t know if these microtransactions will come in the form of gacha or something else.

Persona 5: The Phantom X will have a closed beta in two weeks. The game will also be available on PC pic.twitter.com/yBcprEsElJ — Faz (@ScrambledFaz) March 17, 2023

There is also no release date mentioned and it looks like the game will only be available in China on iOS, Android, and PC.