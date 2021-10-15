People are reportedly paying esports organizations to get verified on Twitter

Getting verified on Twitter is something that a lot of users strive for, as it symbolizes authenticity and in some cases, a sense of importance.

According to streaming journalist Zach Bussey, however, some Twitter users have been paying esports organizations for their help to get verified. In the tweet, Bussey shared a message exchange between a Twitter user and an unknown esports organization’s official account, which claimed it would add the user’s details to its website, thus making them eligible for verification in exchange for $300 in Bitcoin.

Started going down a rabbit hole…



But you can evidently pay $300 to some esports orgs to get verified on Twitter.



Not done investigating but seems to be a really well-known secret. pic.twitter.com/cCk1voNLMI — Zach Bussey (@zachbussey) October 14, 2021

Other users in the responses to this post claim this isn’t an isolated incident and that more than 50 people over the past week have gained verified status using this method. Another user seemed to confirm this story claiming they had been told by users that had taken advantage of the service.

Bussey did not reveal which organization was responsible for offering the service within the message thread that was shared, and despite responders calling for someone with inside information to name the organization, its identity still remains a mystery.