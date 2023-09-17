Payday 3 removes Denuvo after fan backlash

It now seems the developer has now changed its mind.

Payday 3 has received a lot of backlash for having Denuvo, the controversial DRM (digital rights management) anti-piracy software. Developer Starbreeze Studios defended the inclusion and believes it’s beneficial despite fans thinking otherwise. However, it now seems the developer has changed its mind, as it was announced on Sept. 15 that Payday 3 will no longer have Denuvo.

Hello heisters,



We want to inform you that Denuvo is no longer in PAYDAY 3.



We look forward to seeing you in New York City!



Happy heisting! 👊😎 pic.twitter.com/729ezTJm6K — PAYDAY 3 (@PAYDAYGame) September 15, 2023

Denuvo is an anti-tampering system that players often dislike due to claims about how it affects the performance of many games. While Almir Listo, Payday 3‘s global brand director and head of community told Dot Esports in an interview that “it does not negatively affect the game experience,” despite several players believing otherwise, an announcement was made via a recent post from the game’s official Twitter account that Denuvo will no longer be part of the game.

Previously, the developer also confirmed the game will be online-only, which is a new requirement with this latest installment of the series. Listo justified that the feature is necessary “because it’s made in Unreal Engine and cross-progression and cross-play.” Now that Denuvo has been removed from the game, players are also voicing their request to see this limitation removed.

Payday 3 is just around the corner, and thankfully, it seems the developer is taking player feedback into consideration prior to its release. The game will launch on September 21 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.

About the author