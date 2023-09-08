Payday 3: How to fix Nebula Data Error, Failed to Fetch Game Config Data

Payday 3 is here. The long-anticipated sequel to the bank heist game has finally arrived over 10 years after Payday 2.

But as is usually the case with new game launches in 2023 and beyond, server problems are popping up for players attempting to group up with their buds for some bank-robbing shenanigans. Whether you want to be sneaky or go in guns blazing, it’s difficult to do if you can’t actually get onto the game.

Here’s everything to know about the error messages in Payday 3.

Payday 3 No Network Connection error fix

This kind of error is unsurprising to find during a game’s beta or server stress test, which is when it began to appear frequently on Sept. 8 during the first day of the game’s final beta before launch.

The matchmaking is coming back online, as is the Starbreeze Nebula pages. Keep on heisting and putting our servers to the test! https://t.co/lXq3QYZCeR — PAYDAY 3 (@PAYDAYGame) September 8, 2023

Shortly after the beta went live on Sept. 8, the game’s developers posted on Twitter that it was working to resolve issues, such as the No Network Connection error. The company has been quick to address concerns and work hard behind the scenes so players can log in and play.

“The Steam beta requests are being automatically approved at the fastest possible rate,” they said. “The Nebula signup page might prevent an account from being created. In-game matchmaking affected, matchmaking may take longer than usual or fail.”

This is an issue that will be tough to fix on your own, so you can keep trying to log on until you make your way onto the servers or a more reliable fix is deployed by the devs.

Payday 3 Nebula Data Error fix

What a bummer. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Again, nine times out of 10 with an error like the Nebula Data Error, the issue with the game is on the server’s side, meaning there’s not much you can do to fix the error yourself.

Specifically, Nebula is the site that developer Starbreeze uses for its accounts that must be created to play Payday 3. So, if the error is a Nebula data one, it likely means there are issues with its website. You can attempt to log in again or try again later once the issue has been ironed out.

This kind of problem pops up often in beta tests, or on and around the launch of a popular game. And with 10 years between titles in the series, Payday 3 is sure to be a popular one as players attempt to login and play from all over the world at once.

