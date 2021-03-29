PAX East 2021 canceled, PAX Online to replace it in July

Other events are still planned to run normally later this year.

Penny Arcade and RedPop have canceled PAX East 2021 due to the continued impact of COVID-19 and will instead replace it with another edition of PAX Online.

PAX Online 2021 will run from July 15 to 18 with plans to play on the success of last year’s event, while also iterating with more new content.

“While we hoped PAX East could safely take place, we remained realistic and did not sell any tickets or space to exhibitors to avoid significantly inconveniencing our friends and partners,” said Kyle Marsden-Kish, PAX event director at ReedPop. “As we have shown via our actions throughout the pandemic, our utmost concern is the safety of the PAX family—from attendees, exhibitors, and show staff to media and content creators—as well as the local communities that host our celebrations of all things gaming.”

The PAX team is still “cautiously optimistic” that both PAX West and PAX Unplugged will be able to run as physical events on Sept. 3 to 6 and Dec. 10 to 12, respectively.

But that will entirely depend on the situation surrounding COVID-19, government guidelines, and local laws. The team will defer to health officials and experts regarding safety for potential attendees.

Between now and PAX Online, the PAX team will also be hosting an Indie Showcase. More details on this event will be available in the coming weeks.

