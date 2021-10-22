Party Up Weekend starts today in Smite

If you’re itching for another excuse to play Smite, Hi-Rez has you covered. All weekend long, you can earn extra rewards for being in a party, starting today.

October is always a big month for Smite and this year is no different. To celebrate the newly released Queen of the Banshees patch, Smite is giving you a reason to party up with your friends. This weekend, players will earn double the amount of post-game rewards as long as they’re in a party.

No party like a SMITE PARTY!



Starting today, you can Party Up with your friends in SMITE to earn more rewards post game!



Tell your team to clear their calendars, its Party Up Weekend 🎉🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/CaIeeqkda3 — SMITE (@SMITEGame) October 22, 2021

That means you’ll get significantly more Worshippers and Favor every time you play a match. You can put all that extra Favor you’ll be earning toward a recolor for the game’s newest champion, Cliodhna. The Queen of the Banshees just joined Smite with Patch 8.10, alongside the Halloween-themed event, the Reaping.

Hi-Rez is likely hosting the Party Up event this weekend to get more eyes on the newly introduced Halloween goodies. Eight new skins joined the game through the Reaping event, including two that will debut through the Halloween chest.

The Reaping event also introduced a series of quests that will reward you with Beast Seer Artio when completed. When you and your friends party up, make sure to check your quest progress so you’re simultaneously working toward that free skin.

