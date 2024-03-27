Category:
Palia Temple of Roots access code: What is Hephaestus’ nickname?

It's a tricky one.
Published: Mar 27, 2024 04:57 am
a statue for the temple of roots in palia
Image via Singularity Six

Temple of the Roots was added to Palia in Patch 0.178, featuring new puzzles, secrets, and an all-new vault. But accessing the temple is tricky as you need to find the answers to the hints, like “Hephaestus’ Nickname,” to disengage the devices at the stations to enter the temple.

Here’s everything you need to know about each station’s devices, hints, and passwords to access the Temple of Roots in Palia.

Palia: Temple of Roots Hephaestus’s Nickname password 

three icons for the temple of roots in palia
You’re in the right place if you see these three icons. Images via Singularity Six

To shut off the Hydroflow Station for the Temple of Roots, you must enter the password ASTA, which is the answer to the hint, Hephaestus’s Nickname. And the answer can be found by reading the tablet next to the device. 

Talk to Einar (usually be found by Fisherman’s Lagoon) to start the Temple of Roots questline. Just make sure to complete Vault of the Gales first.

How to disengage all stations to access the Temple of Roots

To access the Temple of Roots in Palia, you must find and shut off the three flow stations: Pyroflow, Hydroflow, and Aeroflow. You must uncover the access codes or passwords from the hints, such as “Hephaestus’s Nickname.”

After speaking with Einar to start the questline, you must find the Stations, which you can do by locating the keepers, interacting with the Mysterious Devices, and shutting them off using access codes, which you get by following the hints to find them.

Tip:

Quest markers will appear to show you where these stations are located. 

Hydroflow Station

  • Location: near Mirror Pond Ruins (Kilima Valley)
  • Hint: Hephaestus Nickname
  • Password: ASTA (found by reading the tablet to the device’s left).

Aeroflow Station

  • Location: near Temple of Gales (Bahari Bay)
  • Hint: Look to the Capitals
  • Password: ACER (found by reading the tablet to the right of the device)

Pyroflow Station

  • Location: near the Temple of Flames (Bahari Bay)
  • Hint: Dog’s Friend
  • Password: CATO (found by reading the tablet by the dragon statue on the ledge off of the first floor)

Once you’ve found and input the password for each device, disengage them. When all three have been disengaged, return to Einar, and he will show you where to enter the Temple of Roots in Palia, now available on Steam and Nintendo Switch. 

Hayley Andrews
Hayley is a gamer, writer, and author with a background in Business. Hayley graduated with a dual degree in Business Management and Human Resource Management in Australia. She spent many years in business until she found her passion for creative writing and the gaming industry. When she’s not indulging in the latest anime, she can be found reading or playing video games.