Is Palia cross platform? Answered

With Palia now available across PCs via Steam, direct download, and Nintendo Switch after a unified March 25 launch, many new and returning players are hoping to switch to their preferred gaming platforms if it’s cross-platform and has cross-progression.

Here’s everything you need to know about whether Palia offers cross-platform and cross-progression.

Does Palia offer cross-platform support?

You can now experience cross-platform support for Palia. Image via Singularity Six

Yes, now that Palia is available on multiple different gaming platforms, the cozy sim game does offer cross-platform support.

When Palia first launched in early access via Singularity 6’s direct download in 2023 there was no other way to play the cozy game until it launched on the Epic Games storefront on Oct. 24, 2023, and then on consoles via the Switch on Dec. 14, 2023. Then, March 2024 saw the simulation title finally land on Steam.

It wasn’t until Palia arrived on Nintendo Switch that players could enjoy Palia via cross-platform support, which means they could play with friends regardless of their platform.

Does Palia offer cross-progression?

Be sure to save or you will lose your progress! Image via Singularity 6 Corporation

Yes, Palia offers cross-progression. Ever since Palia launched on Switch, the devs have made sure those who already own Palia on PC will be able to pick up where they left off on Switch. Now that Palia is available on Steam, those who’d like to jump from Switch to PC can continue playing on Steam or the Epic store.

What’s great about Palia is it’s currently free across all platforms, so you don’t have to buy two versions of Palia just to play across your consoles. You’ll still need to download it on both platforms to enjoy cross-progression, but that’s a small price to pay.

So, if you’re hoping to play with friends on other platforms or continue your progress on another platform, Palia does have cross-platform support and cross-progression.

