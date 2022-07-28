Outer Wilds coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S in September with new enhancements

The critically-acclaimed open-world mystery game, Outer Wilds, is headed to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on Sept. 15 alongside a number of new enhancements to the experience.

Nearly three years ago, Outer Wilds captured the hearts of many gamers for its innovative gameplay and storytelling as they journeyed through a solar system stuck in a 22-minute time loop. Now, that incredible journey is making a return to the new generation of consoles as fans of the game will be able to relive it all with a slight developer’s touch.

Outer Wilds and Echoes of the Eye DLC by @Mobius_Games will be coming to Xbox Series X|S and PS5 on September 15 with native 60 FPS support.



Current Xbox One and PS4 owners will be able to upgrade for free.

According to developer Mobius Digital, some of these new upgrades and enhancements will include 60fps visuals and a new 4K setting that is all free. Those with a current itch to play the popular game can do so without the enhancements, however.

In 2021, Outer Wilds received an expansion titled, Echoes of the Eye, which some view as a sequel to the gameplay seen in the initial release in 2019. The new upgrades and enhancements will also reach the expansion as it is an upgrade to the game. So fans can enjoy more than 20 hours of gameplay as they embark on 2019 nostalgia or for people new to the game, a fun experience with enhanced visuals.

The studio also provided an update that the upgrade to the Nintendo Switch that was supposed to release later this year. While currently unavailable, Mobius Digital assured fans it is still actively developing the game for Nintendo Switch.

“I just wanted to reassure everyone that no, you didn’t collectively hallucinate our announcement of Outer Wilds for the Nintendo Switch,” Mobius Digital told fans during the Annapurna Interactive Showcase. “It’s possible we were a bit overoptimistic on the time frame. It’s possible we just fundamentally misunderstand the Gregorian calendar, but it’s still happening and we’re working hard to bring a great version of Outer Wilds to the Switch.”

Outer Wilds, released on May 28, 2019, received multiple Game of the year accolades from a number of publications such as Giant Bomb, The Guardian, Eurogamer, Polygon, and many others. Its new expansions are now available on Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

