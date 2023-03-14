Original Soulcalibur games could be getting new life with remasters

Some rumors suggest that a handful of games from the Soulcalibur franchise could have their own remasters coming soon.

The report comes from co-founder of the Xbox Era Podcast, Nick “Shpeshal_Nick” Baker, and comments he made during the latest episode of the podcast. He did not mention anything about his source, but he gave a glimpse of what could be the future of the Soulcalibur series of games, particularly about some possible remasters for some of its existing titles.

“We all love remasters right? Everyone loves a good remaster,” Baker said. “So, that’s what I’ve heard Namco might be looking at, whether we’re just getting the original SoulCalibur remastered, or if they’re doing a remastered collection of games.”

Bandai Namco already re-released some of the Soulcalibur games through the years. This includes the HD version of Soucalibur 2 in 2013 for PS3 and Xbox 360. The game was originally released in 2002 for the Namco System 246, before being launched for PS2, Xbox, and Gamecube in 2003.

The latest entry to the Soulcalibur franchise, Soulcalibur 6, was released way back in 2018 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. So, it would definitely make some sense if the rumors happen to be true given how long it’s been since the last title, be it as separate remasters or a collection for some of the franchise’s earlier titles.

The beloved fighting games still enjoy a niche among fighting game fans, and remastering the older games in the series could be exactly what some players need to give Soulcalibur a shot.