Original founder Jason Lake re-acquires Complexity for over $10 million

Complexity founder Jason Lake has led an investor group to buy back Complexity in a deal for the esports organization worth over $10 million.

GameSquare confirmed Lake agreed to a $10.36 million deal to re-acquire Complexity’s assets and intellectual property, including their esports teams which includes rosters in Apex Legends, Counter-Strike 2, FIFA, Fortnite, Hearthstone, Madden, Magic: The Gathering Arena, Rocket League, and VALORANT.

Complexity is back under original ownership. Photo via Complexity

Lake’s deal also paves the path for another massive esports acquisition to go through eventually.

Jason Lake re-acquires Complexity for less than half of what he sold it for

In 2021, GameSquare purchased Complexity for $26.7 million. The NFL’s Dallas Cowboys and Goff Capital also agreed to subscribe for a $6.86 million investment in GameSquare, making Complexity the agency of record for the Dallas Cowboy’s esports and gaming business. GameSquare kept Lake in charge of Complexity as GameSquare’s global head of esports. Just over two years later, Lake led an investor group to take back over sole ownership of the organization for half the price.

“This is an epic moment in the history of Complexity, and we’re grateful for this exciting opportunity,” Lake said in the official announcement. “It’s now time to write the next chapter in our legendary story and I’m confident our loyal fans will greatly enjoy the years ahead.”

With Complexity now under new ownership, there should be little barriers for GameSquare to finalize their acquisition of FaZe Clan. Several esports leagues have rules in place to prevent ownership of multiple organizations at once, so GameSquare sold Complexity, at least in part, in order to acquire FaZe officially.

“Once the acquisition with FaZe closes, which is expected in the coming weeks, we are excited to get to work replicating the success we achieved with Complexity at FaZe,” GameSquare CEO Justin Kenna said.

Lake confirmed he will host a live stream Q&A to talk about the future of Complexity.