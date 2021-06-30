GameSquare acquires Complexity for nearly $27 million

GameSquare Esports, a Canadian Securities Exchange-listed company that owns Code Red Esports, Gaming Community Network, and has a minority stake in League of Legends team Rainbow7, has acquired 100 percent of Complexity Gaming for $26.7 million, according to The Esports Observer.

Two of the former owners of Complexity—the Jerry Jones Family, who own the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys, and Goff Capital—also agreed to subscribe for a $6.86 million investment in GameSquare at a per-share price of $0.32. GameSquare will become the agency of record for the Dallas Cowboys’ esports and gaming business via a multi-year partnership.

“GameSquare’s capabilities in content creation, merchandising, sales, marketing, and branding will complement Complexity’s storied legacy in the space, unparalleled industry know-how, and expertise in scouting organic gaming talent, recruiting players, and molding them into premier esports athletes,” Complexity’s official statement reads. “With decades of experience at the intersection of esports, entertainment, and traditional sports, the resulting entity will create operational efficiencies that will power the best esports experiences for teams, players, brands, and fans.”

Jason Lake, one of Complexity’s founders and its current CEO, will remain in charge of Complexity and has been appointed as GameSquare’s global head of esports. Furthermore, Dallas Cowboys’ CFO Tom Walker and Goff Capital’s president Travis Goff will both join GameSquare’s board of directors.

Justin Kenna, GameSquare’s CEO, said Complexity is a combination of winning teams, professional management, and world-class facilities. Complexity currently fields teams in VALORANT, FIFA, Fortnite, Apex Legends, Madden, Hearthstone, MTG: Arena, and CS:GO.