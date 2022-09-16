One Piece fans will be in for a treat with this RPG.

Bandai Namco’s upcoming game, One Piece Odyssey, is set for a release on Jan. 13, 2023 as the turn-based role-playing game looks to treat One Piece fans to a unique experience upon release.

One Piece Odyssey was first revealed to One Piece fans on March 28, 2022, where the announcement was part of the One Piece franchise’s 25th anniversary.

However, delays caused the game to be pushed back as fans were left wondering when the game would come out.

Now, fans have a date to attach their excitement to: a release date in 2023.

“We are very sorry for the long wait, but we were finally able to announce the release date today,” One Piece Odyssey Main Producer Katsuaki Tsuzuki said following the official announcement. “Our original plan was to release the game in 2022. However, we feel that this is our chance to deliver the best “ONE PIECE” game to the world.”

It’s official! Announced earlier today, #ONEPIECEODYSSEY will be arriving on January 13, 2023!



Katsuaki Tsuzuki, main producer of the game has some additional information for you in this special message. pic.twitter.com/2viBGkAuwU — One Piece Video Games (@onepiece_games) September 15, 2022

Throughout the message, Tsuzuki revealed several adjustments the team made when developing One Piece Odyssey. The artwork for One Piece Odyssey was done by original author Eiichiro Oda, who was also behind the development and artwork behind the game’s two new characters, Lim and Adio. Both new characters will apparently play key roles throughout the game, alongside the Straw Hat Crew.

“From the beginning, the concept of this title has been to touch the world of One Piece,” Tsuzuki stated in the video reveal.

“With this concept in mind, we will continue to provide you with information on the new adventure that revisits classic memories of the Straw Hat Crew. Please continue to look forward to One Piece Odyssey.”

One Piece Odyssey will be released on Jan. 13, 2023, where it will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox Series X|S.

As of right now, it is uncertain if the game will receive a release on the Nintendo Switch. If it does, it will likely happen at a later date. The upcoming game was developed by ICLA and will be published by Bandai Namco where those interested in the game can pre-order a copy through Bandai Namco’s website.