One of the best PlayStation Plus perks is being removed

They might be going away, but you can still save them.

The PlayStation Plus collection will be leaving Sony’s paid gaming service on May 9, according to Sony, which means gamers will essentially lose access to some of the best games released during the PlayStation 4 era.

Sony sent out a blog post detailing the new monthly games entering PS Plus but it comes with another piece of news people weren’t expecting. According to Sony, they’re canceling the PlayStation Plus Collection which contains games such as The Last of Us Remastered, Days Gone, Detroit: Become Human, and Monster Hunter World.

Your PlayStation Plus games for February have been revealed:



🪐 Destiny 2: Beyond Light

🧟 Evil Dead: The Game

🛹 OlliOlliWorld

🕵️‍♂️ Mafia: The Definitive Edition



Full details: https://t.co/mCEYNOAWug

By canceling this service, they’re essentially cutting the library people can access when they register for the subscription. While you can still buy some of these games, they’re going to be fully priced.

Sony introduced the collection to pad the lackluster early days of PS5 when it comes to games. Players could tap into their digital backlog—the PS Plus Collection—while they’re waiting for exclusives to release to the console.

Not all is doom and gloom, however. The post specifies you can add the games to your library and still be able to access them even after the PlayStation collection is gone, as long as you’re a PS Plus subscriber.

For reference, here are the games currently included in the collection:

Batman: Arkham Knight

Battlefield 1

Bloodborne

Call of Duty: Black Ops 3

Crash Bandicoot: N-Sane Trilogy

Days Gone

Detroit: Become Human

Fallout 4

Final Fantasy 15 Royal Edition

God of War (2018)

Infamous: Second Son

Monster Hunter: World

Mortal Combat X

Persona 5

Ratchet & Clank (2016)

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard

The Last Guardian

The Last of Us Remastered

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Until Dawn

Sony didn’t specify why they’re doing away with the collection but it’s safe to assume that due to the amount of PS5 games coming out this year, they might be confident the players won’t need the additional backlog in case they haven’t played the classics yet.