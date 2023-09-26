One gamer’s iPhone 15 setup turns it into even more of a console than Apple did

Might cost a bit more than an Xbox though.

During the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max reveal, Apple announced that the new phones will be able to run modern AAA games. One iPhone user is already way ahead of everyone else and made a DIY console setup with their phone.

On Sept. 26, Vadim Yuryev shared a video on Twitter (or X, if you like) showcasing his iPhone 15 Pro gaming setup. It includes a 4K projector, multi-port adapter, Razer MagSafe phone cooler, and an Xbox controller. The adapter allows for all the wires to go through it for maximum cable management.

The framerate is consistently over 60fps according in games like Call of Duty Mobile and Genshin Impact, according to Yuryev. All you need to do is kick back, relax, and play games with this seamless experience.

Fun fact: The iPhone 15 Pro is now a gaming console! Step aside, Nintendo.



Here’s my setup which includes pass-through charging, power to the Razer MagSafe cooler to stop overheating, and HDMI to my 150” 4K projector.. all through one adapter!



Full list of components below 👇 pic.twitter.com/dVjzyxx2ud — Vadim Yuryev (@VadimYuryev) September 26, 2023

This is something you can do yourself with your phone, too. You don’t need a 4K projector; a monitor or a TV will do nicely. Make sure to choose the right adapter and cooling solution depending on your phone. Your parts can be different, but Yuryev also left links to all the devices he used in case you need a reference.

For gamers who are always on the go and are not planning to get a console anytime soon, this is a worthy alternative. I am curious how quickly frequent usage of this setup will kill the phone’s battery, though.

That seems to worry other gamers too, and is definitely something to consider when replicating the setup yourself. The last thing you want is to ruin the battery of your brand-new phone.

With Resident Evil Village and more AAA games coming to iOS later this year, this setup will get even closer to traditional consoles and from then on, iPhone’s games library will only grow.

