Olympic Esports Week: List of all winners and medalists

The Olympic Esports Series is well underway, with numerous gold medalists (but not really because they’re winning trophies, not medals) already having been crowned as winners of their respective events.
The games in question are not the most popular competitive video games you probably think of when the word ‘esports’ is mentioned, such as League of Legends, Dota 2, and Counter-Strike. Instead, Olympic Esports Week has been all about many relatively obscure games somewhat tied back to a ‘traditional’ sport that wouldn’t seem out of place in the real Olympic Games.
Since it can be tough to either stay up late or get up early to watch the Olympic Esports Series, which is taking place in Singapore, I’ve compiled a list of all of the winners and other medalists (again, not really medalists, but I digress).
All winners in Olympic Esports Series
Archery (Tic Tac Bow)
Placing
Country
Player
First
United States
Jared Montgomery
Second
United States
David Chan
Third
Japan
Kyosuke Takebayashi
Baseball (WBSC eBASEBALL: POWER PROS)
Placing
Country
Player
First
Japan
Mori Shoma
Second
Japan
Horiike Hiroki
Third
Chinese Taipei
Wang Chia-Ming
Chess (chess.com)
Placing
Country
Player
First
Serbia
Aleksei Sarana
Second
Individual Neutral Athlete
Maksim Chigaev
Third
Vietnam
Son Nguyen
Cycling (Zwift)
Placing
Country
Team
First
Sweden, Great Britain, South Africa, and Germany
Team Fuego (Marlene Bjärehed, Lou Bates, James Barnes, and Martin Maertens)
Second
Great Britain, United States, Poland, and Australia
Team Epic (Charlotte Colclough, Jacquie Godbe, Michal Kamiński, and Ben Hill)
Third
Hong Kong, Great Britain, Belgium, and Finland
Team Lava (Lam Kong, Alice Lethbridge, Lionel Vujasin, and Teppo Laurio)
Finals are scheduled to begin at approximately 10:35pm CT on June 24.
Sailing (Virtual Regatta)
Sailing Inshore
Placing
Country
Player
First
France
Tim Carpentier
Second
Great Britain
Cavan Fyans
Third
Portugal
Francisco Melo
Sailing Offshore
Placing
Country
Player
First
France
Baptiste Renaut
Second
France
Xavier Coquiard
Third
France
Aurélie Martin
Shooting (Fortnite)
Placing
Country
Player
First
Australia
Lucas Malissa
Second
United States
Alexander Feyzjou
Third
Latvia
Andrej Piratov
Taekwondo (Virtual Taekwondo)
Finals are scheduled to begin at approximately 2:05am CT on June 25.
Tennis (Tennis Clash)
Placing
Country
Player
First
France
Anass Benghazi
Second
China
Shenghao He
Third
Great Britain
William Foster
About the author
Preston Byers
Associate editor. Co-host of the Ego Chall Podcast. Since discovering esports through the 2013 Call of Duty Championship, Preston has pursued a career in esports and journalism, most notably with Dot Esports. He graduated from Youngstown State University with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2021.