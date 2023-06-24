Olympic Esports Week: List of all winners and medalists

These are some of the first esports Olympic champions.

The Olympic Esports Series is well underway, with numerous gold medalists (but not really because they’re winning trophies, not medals) already having been crowned as winners of their respective events.

The games in question are not the most popular competitive video games you probably think of when the word ‘esports’ is mentioned, such as League of Legends, Dota 2, and Counter-Strike. Instead, Olympic Esports Week has been all about many relatively obscure games somewhat tied back to a ‘traditional’ sport that wouldn’t seem out of place in the real Olympic Games.

Since it can be tough to either stay up late or get up early to watch the Olympic Esports Series, which is taking place in Singapore, I’ve compiled a list of all of the winners and other medalists (again, not really medalists, but I digress).

All winners in Olympic Esports Series

Archery (Tic Tac Bow)

Placing Country Player First United States Jared Montgomery Second United States David Chan Third Japan Kyosuke Takebayashi

Baseball (WBSC eBASEBALL: POWER PROS)

Placing Country Player First Japan Mori Shoma Second Japan Horiike Hiroki Third Chinese Taipei Wang Chia-Ming

Chess (chess.com)

Placing Country Player First Serbia Aleksei Sarana Second Individual Neutral Athlete Maksim Chigaev Third Vietnam Son Nguyen

Cycling (Zwift)

Placing Country Team First Sweden, Great Britain, South Africa, and Germany Team Fuego (Marlene Bjärehed, Lou Bates, James Barnes, and Martin Maertens) Second Great Britain, United States, Poland, and Australia Team Epic (Charlotte Colclough, Jacquie Godbe, Michal Kamiński, and Ben Hill) Third Hong Kong, Great Britain, Belgium, and Finland Team Lava (Lam Kong, Alice Lethbridge, Lionel Vujasin, and Teppo Laurio)

Dance (Just Dance)

Placing Country Player First France Dina Amandine Morisset Second United States Joseph Cordero Third Italy Antonino Pomilia

Motor Sport (Gran Turismo)

Finals are scheduled to begin at approximately 10:35pm CT on June 24.

Sailing (Virtual Regatta)

Sailing Inshore

Placing Country Player First France Tim Carpentier Second Great Britain Cavan Fyans Third Portugal Francisco Melo

Sailing Offshore

Placing Country Player First France Baptiste Renaut Second France Xavier Coquiard Third France Aurélie Martin

Shooting (Fortnite)

Placing Country Player First Australia Lucas Malissa Second United States Alexander Feyzjou Third Latvia Andrej Piratov

Taekwondo (Virtual Taekwondo)

Finals are scheduled to begin at approximately 2:05am CT on June 25.

Tennis (Tennis Clash)

Placing Country Player First France Anass Benghazi Second China Shenghao He Third Great Britain William Foster

