Olympic Esports Week: List of all winners and medalists

These are some of the first esports Olympic champions.

The top three competitors for Virtual Sailing lift their trophies at the Olympics Esports Week in Singapore.
The Olympic Esports Series is well underway, with numerous gold medalists (but not really because they’re winning trophies, not medals) already having been crowned as winners of their respective events.

The games in question are not the most popular competitive video games you probably think of when the word ‘esports’ is mentioned, such as League of Legends, Dota 2, and Counter-Strike. Instead, Olympic Esports Week has been all about many relatively obscure games somewhat tied back to a ‘traditional’ sport that wouldn’t seem out of place in the real Olympic Games.

Since it can be tough to either stay up late or get up early to watch the Olympic Esports Series, which is taking place in Singapore, I’ve compiled a list of all of the winners and other medalists (again, not really medalists, but I digress).

All winners in Olympic Esports Series

Archery (Tic Tac Bow)

PlacingCountryPlayer
FirstUnited StatesJared Montgomery
SecondUnited StatesDavid Chan
ThirdJapanKyosuke Takebayashi

Baseball (WBSC eBASEBALL: POWER PROS)

PlacingCountryPlayer
FirstJapanMori Shoma
SecondJapanHoriike Hiroki
ThirdChinese TaipeiWang Chia-Ming

Chess (chess.com)

PlacingCountryPlayer
FirstSerbiaAleksei Sarana
SecondIndividual Neutral AthleteMaksim Chigaev
ThirdVietnamSon Nguyen

Cycling (Zwift)

PlacingCountryTeam
FirstSweden, Great Britain, South Africa, and GermanyTeam Fuego (Marlene Bjärehed, Lou Bates, James Barnes, and Martin Maertens)
SecondGreat Britain, United States, Poland, and AustraliaTeam Epic (Charlotte Colclough, Jacquie Godbe, Michal Kamiński, and Ben Hill)
ThirdHong Kong, Great Britain, Belgium, and FinlandTeam Lava (Lam Kong, Alice Lethbridge, Lionel Vujasin, and Teppo Laurio)

Dance (Just Dance)

PlacingCountryPlayer
FirstFranceDina Amandine Morisset
SecondUnited StatesJoseph Cordero
ThirdItalyAntonino Pomilia

Motor Sport (Gran Turismo)

Finals are scheduled to begin at approximately 10:35pm CT on June 24.

Sailing (Virtual Regatta)

Sailing Inshore

PlacingCountryPlayer
FirstFranceTim Carpentier
SecondGreat BritainCavan Fyans
ThirdPortugalFrancisco Melo

Sailing Offshore

PlacingCountryPlayer
FirstFranceBaptiste Renaut
SecondFranceXavier Coquiard
ThirdFranceAurélie Martin

Shooting (Fortnite)

PlacingCountryPlayer
FirstAustraliaLucas Malissa
SecondUnited StatesAlexander Feyzjou
ThirdLatviaAndrej Piratov

Taekwondo (Virtual Taekwondo)

Finals are scheduled to begin at approximately 2:05am CT on June 25.

Tennis (Tennis Clash)

PlacingCountryPlayer
FirstFranceAnass Benghazi
SecondChinaShenghao He
ThirdGreat BritainWilliam Foster

