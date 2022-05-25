OlliOlli World’s first expansion, VOID Riders, gets release date

This is the first of two expansions coming to the game.

The sports-themed game OlliOlli World will be getting its first expansion, VOID Raiders, next month. It will be released for all platforms on which the game is available on June 15.

The announcement was accompanied by a gameplay reveal trailer for the expansion, showing some of the new content players can look forward to once they get the VOID Raiders expansion. It includes a new storyline, dresses, and game environments where Ollie can skate and explore.

VOID Raiders “brings a brave new world of challenges and space-age gear” to players when they “prepare to enter and explore an alien biome: the V.O.I.D,” according to a press release. It is the first of the two expansions coming to the game, though the second one is still unnamed.

Some of the expansion’s key features include “Skate Me To Your Leader,” where Ollie can go through a variety of levels with some otherworldly companions and experience an all-new side of Sunshine Valley, Cloverbrook, and Burntrock.

Another feature, “The UFO Sighting,” will also be available where it can take players to encounter massive beams of light lifting up everything in their path. Finally, the “Extradimensional Expression” feature can allow players to show their true selves through new alien streetwear and onesies available in the game’s customization feature.

OlliOlli World was released in February and is available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and PC. You can grab its Steam version by following this link.