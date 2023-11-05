NVIDIA is adding over 50 new games to GeForce NOW

NVIDIA has announced that it will add over 50 new games to the GeForce NOW cloud streaming platform. The additions include newly released titles as well as older games that are now fully supported.

On the official NVIDIA blog site, the company announced that the GeForce Now Cloud streaming platform will receive 54 titles, 15 of which were added earlier this month and are available now, and the rest will be added throughout the month. It goes to show that NVIDIA is serious about expanding the platform and service following the announcement of its price increase.

It’s worth noting that some games, like Saints Row 4: Re-Elected, are already available on the platform, but the expansion adds new versions of said games, like Xbox and Microsoft Store versions. The update also adds compatibility and support to several games.

The additions notably include brand new titles like Jusant, RoboCop: Rogue City, and The Talos Principle 2, as well as upcoming releases including The Invincible, Roboquest, Stronghold: Definitive Edition, and more.

Games now available on the platform include:

Headbangers: Rhythm Royale (New release on Steam, Xbox and available on PC Game Pass, Oct. 31)

Jusant (New release on Steam, Xbox and available on PC Game Pass, Oct. 31)

RoboCop: Rogue City (New release on Steam, Nov. 2)

The Talos Principle 2 (New release on Steam, Nov. 2)

StrangerZ (New release on Steam, Nov. 3)

Curse of the Dead Gods (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

Daymare 1994: Sandcastle (Steam)

ENDLESS Dungeon (Steam)

F1 Manager 2023 (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Heretic’s Fork (Steam)

HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED 2 – Turbocharged (Epic Games Store)

Kingdoms Reborn (Steam)

Q.U.B.E. 2 (Epic Games Store)

Soulstice (Epic Games Store)

Virtex Stadium (Free)

Tiles being added to the platform throughout the rest of the month include:

The Invincible (New release on Steam, Nov. 6)

Roboquest (New release on Steam, Nov. 7)

Stronghold: Definitive Edition (New release on Steam, Nov. 7)

Dungeons 4 (New release on Steam, Xbox and available on PC Game Pass, Nov. 9)

Space Trash Scavenger (New release on Steam, Nov. 9)

Spirittea (New release on Steam, Xbox and available on PC Game Pass, Nov. 13)

Naheulbeuk’s Dungeon Master (New release on Steam, Nov. 15)

Last Train Home (New release on Steam, Nov. 28)

Gangs of Sherwood (New release on Steam, Nov. 30)

Airport CEO (Steam)

Arcana of Paradise —The Tower (Steam)

Blazing Sails: Pirate Battle Royale (Epic Games Store)

Breathedge (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

Bus Simulator 21 (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

Farming Simulator 19 (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

GoNNER (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

GoNNER2 (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

Hearts of Iron IV (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

Hexarchy (Steam)

I Am Future (Epic Games Store)

Imagine Earth (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

Jurassic World Evolution 2 (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Land of the Vikings (Steam)

Onimusha: Warlords (Steam)

Overcooked! 2 (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

Saints Row IV (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

Settlement Survival (Steam)

SHENZHEN I/O (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

SOULVARS (Steam)

The Surge 2 (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

Thymesia (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

Trailmakers (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Tropico 6 (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

Wartales (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

The Wonderful One: After School Hero (Steam)

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin (Steam)

West of Dead (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

Wolfenstein: The New Order (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood (Steam, Epic Games Store, Xbox, and available on PC Game Pass)

The new change undoubtedly adds more value to the service, but it’s yet to be seen how much more NVIDIA will expand GeForce NOW in the future.