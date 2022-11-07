Not 2B: NieR Automata director disappointed character didn’t make it into Smash Bros.

The world-renowned designer responsible for the stunning NieR: Automata, Yoko Taro, said he was “hugely disappointed” that 2B, along with other well-known characters from the franchise such as A2 and 9S, didn’t manage to make their way in time into Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

In an interview with Nintendo Life, Yoko Taro clearly stated his disappointment when questioned about his feelings for NieR: Automata finally getting a Nintendo Switch port. Yoko Taro said that he is “hugely disappointed that we did not make it in time to get in Smash Bros.”

The roster in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate at present consists of a whopping 89 fighters, which include characters present during launch as well as ones added to the game further on as DLC. All of these characters were brought into the game from a total of 40 different franchises.

Even though fans universally wanted 2B to get into the game, her risque character design would make it difficult for the character to get into the game, especially since characters such as Mai Shiranui from the Fatal Fury series were deemed unfit to join the roster due to her “suggestive” character design.

“You may have noticed that a very important character from the Fatal Fury series was not included,” Sakurai stated in a video by Nintendo. “Yes, Mai Shiranui. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is for good boys and girls of many different ages, so we decided not to feature her. Please forgive us.”

Characters that were also not directly represented on a Nintendo platform—such as Persona 5’s Joker—have also made their way into Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, unlike NieR: Automata’s 2B.

Furthermore, Nintendo has gone on to confirm that no more fighters will be added to the current roster of the game.

After releasing back in 2017, NieR: Automata received universal acclaim in the video game industry, frequently being touted as one of the best modern RPGs in the market. Now, five years after its release, the game has made its way onto the Nintendo Switch, letting a whole new audience experience the glory of the game.

In the interview, the developers then discussed the troubles of porting NieR: Automata onto the Switch, and how it turned out to be a great success. Yosuke Saito, producer of NieR: Automata, said “I think we have managed to port the game over with quite impressive levels of fidelity,” continuing to say that he would love to see everybody give the Switch port a shot.