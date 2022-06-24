No Man’s Sky will launch as a ‘single-player experience’ on Switch, Hello Games reveals

Nobody really expected a Switch release for No Man’s Sky in the near future, but gamers everywhere were surprised by an announcement in a blog post from the game’s website that No Man’s Sky was set to release during summer 2022.

In an update from the developers, yesterday, it was announced that the game will face a tiny delay, but will arrive along with a physical release on the tentative date of Oct. 7, 2022.

Another bit of news was left for fans towards the bottom of the announcement, which said “No Man’s Sky Switch Edition will launch as a single-player experience,” going on to state that the Switch edition will “continue to benefit from ongoing development post launch.”

Released back in 2016 for the Playstation 4 and PC, and then on the Xbox One two years later, the multiplayer aspect did play a big role in how players went about spending their time within the game. The four main objectives of survival, exploration, combat, and trading were frequently dabbled in through multiplayer, and not having the option to play with friends and strangers from across the globe is sure to change up the overall experience of the game on the Switch.

Fans of the game that were looking forward to the Switch release can still be optimistic about the multiplayer functionality in the game, however. The devs specifically said that the No Man’s Sky will be single-player at “launch” and that the game will receive “development post launch”.

This could easily be Hello Games’ way of alluding to multiplayer being added sometime in the future, as doing so would not only please fans, but also benefit the studio itself.