NLRB rules Raven Software employees are eligible for union vote

The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) has ruled that the Raven Software quality assurance workers who requested for Activision Blizzard to recognize their union can now participate in a union election.

As reported by the Washington Post, 21 Raven Software QA workers filed a petition with the NLRB after Activision Blizzard missed the designated deadline to recognize the union. Activision Blizzard argued a union would “have to encompass all of the studio’s approximately 230 employees,” which the NLRB ultimately rejected.

BREAKING: The NLRB just released its ruling in favor the Raven Software union vote.



This is a developing story; keep an eye on our file.https://t.co/goYFmJR7NV — ℳikhail Klimentov (@LeaderGrev) April 22, 2022

Eligible Raven Software QA employees who worked either part-time or full-time during the April 16 to 29 pay period will receive mail-out ballots. The ballots must be turned in by May 20 and the ballot count will occur during a video conference on May 23.

The Washington Post also reported on an email from Raven studio head Brian Raffel explaining that a town hall will occur next week to “discuss the NLRB’s decision and ‘next steps.'”

Activision Blizzard spokesperson Rich George also issued the following statement to The Post: “While we respect the NLRB process, we are disappointed that a decision that could significantly impact the future of our entire studio will be made by fewer than 10 percent of our employees. We believe a direct relationship with team members is the best path to achieving individual and company goals.”

This is the latest development in the ongoing lawsuits and issues involving Activision Blizzard. In December, employees started organizing strikes and a union, and 1,100 quality assurance testers were recently moved to full-time positions and received a pay increase.