Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack adds three new SEGA Genesis titles

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack continues to bolster its lineup of virtual console games today adding three new titles for the SEGA Genesis. From today, subscribers to the service will have access to Light Crusader, Super Fantasy Zone, and Alien Soldier.

3 SEGA Genesis games have just been made available for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members!



– Light Crusader

– Super Fantasy Zone

– Alien Soldier



Which are you playing first? pic.twitter.com/jBJWCnsvuX — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 17, 2022

Alongside the SEGA Genesis virtual console subscribers also get access to a Nintendo 64 virtual console. The lineup of games for this console has already expanded rapidly and there is plenty for subscribers to check out.

Light Crusader first launched in 1995. The action-adventure title sees players travel the land taking down foes and solving puzzles. There are plenty of dungeons to explore with unique enemies and different challenges to find.

For those who prefer side-scrolling action then Super Fantasy Zone is the game for you. In this title, you’ll play as Opa-Opa taking down waves of foes with the goal of avenging the death of his father.

The final SEGA Genesis title that joined the service today was Alien Soldier. This run and gun side scroller is fast-paced action taking down Alien foes in a variety of different levels. The game first launched in 1995 and it is a great addition to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack lineup.