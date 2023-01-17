Nintendo Switch ends 2022 as top console in U.S. sales

The Nintendo Switch dominated the console wars in 2022, outselling both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

As reported by VGC, the market research firm NPD Group confirmed the Nintendo Switch was the highest-selling console of 2022 and in December. The PlayStation 5 led the way in hardware dollar sales in December and for the entire year, but Nintendo sold a greater number of units.

The NPD Group also highlighted a two-percent increase in consumer spending on “game hardware, consoles, and accessories in December.” Consumer spending in this category reached $7.6 billion, with a 16-percent increase in hardware sales. However, there was also a one-percent drop in content sales and a two-percent dip in accessory sales.

Consumers spent $56.6 billion on hardware, content, and accessories in 2022, marking a five-percent decrease compared to the previous year. The report attributed supply constraints, a lower amount of releases, and “macroeconomic conditions” as the cause for the lower amount.

The report also included the top 20 video games based on dollar sales in the United States, with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 leading the way. Elden Ring came in second place, with Madden NFL 23, God of War: Ragnarok, and Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga filling out the top five.

Nintendo titles Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Mario Kart 8, Pokémon: Scarlet and Violet, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, and Nintendo Switch Sports also made the top 20 list.