Fire Emblem Engage gameplay is being leaked online, including screenshots of each chapter

Fire Emblem Engage is coming out at the end of this week, but some gamers have already started playing the game. According to a user on ResetEra, someone has been playing through the entire game and posting their opinions online. As they finish each chapter, the mysterious gamer is also including screenshots.

The rather in-depth Fire Emblem spoilers can be seen here, including reviews of the maps, the storyline, cutscenes, and the battles—click at your own risk.

Reactions to the leaks have been largely positive. The leaker themselves said Chapter 11’s map “seems insane,” adding: “The story seems to get crazy pretty early.” They said their favorite characters so far are Lapis, Chloe, and Etie. The leaker added the game felt very “anime.”

Others, however, were uncertain about some of the design choices. After seeing screenshots of the characters and maps, some fans said they were weary of the art direction. Others were let down by the story, calling it “predictable.”

Another big topic revolved around the female character’s designs and outfits. The over-sexualization of female characters had fans arguing, with some saying that it seemed “tame” compared to previous games.

Image via Nintendo

Fire Emblem Engage is not the only Nintendo Switch game to be leaked ahead of launch. Pokémon Scarlet & Violet and Bayonetta 3 recently suffered the same fate.

If you’re not a fan of spoilers, you’ll have to wait until Friday, Jan. 20 to find out more about the highly anticipated RPG. Fire Emblem Engage was announced during the Nintendo Direct last year after months of rumors. The trailer showed many fan-favorite characters, including Marth, Roy, Ike, Celica, and Sigurd. This time around, the Fire Emblem sequel is set in a world called Elyos, which is made up of four realms.

In the past, these four realms teamed up to take down the Fell Dragon, a mystical and dangerous beast. They used Emblem Rings to summon warriors from different worlds, which are actually characters from past Fire Emblem games.

The new game begins 1,000 years later when the Fell Dragon breaks free.

The gameplay is largely tactical battles on a grid-like battlefield. There will be a variety of unit types that all have unique abilities. Emblem Rings will let you swap out each character’s equipment and abilities, creating more dynamic and complex tactical possibilities.

The battles coincide with long sections of gameplay that are more visually novel-based, allowing you to dive deeper into the story and learn more about each character.