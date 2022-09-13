Nintendo has revealed a new game under the Fire Emblem franchise of games. Called Fire Emblem Engage, it’ll feature some of the series’ past characters like Marth and Celica, alongside the reveal for a new character as well.

The game’s trailer showed what players can expect with Engage, especially with the gameplay and combat system that it will offer. The turn-based, tactical battles are still present, though what could be an interesting thing coming to the game is Marth being able to fuse with the newly revealed protagonist. Nintendo also ensured fans that the game will feature a new story where players can “become the Divine Dragon and save the continent of Elyos.”

Alongside the game’s official announcement and trailer reveal, a special edition of Engage will also be available. The Fire Emblem Engage Divine Edition will include the base game, a Steel Book, the game’s official art book, a handful of art cards featuring the game’s returning and new characters, and the official poster of Engage.

When does Fire Emblem Engage release?

As for the game’s release, Fire Emblem Engage is slated to be launched on Jan. 20, 2023. The game’s Divine Edition, on the other hand, is still not confirmed if it will have the same release date as the base game’s.

Become the Divine Dragon and save the continent of Elyos!



Summon valiant heroes like Marth & Celica alongside a new cast of characters and engage in turn-based, tactical combat against a great evil in this new Fire Emblem story. #FireEmblem Engage launches on 1/20/23! pic.twitter.com/qQ8MMAH8Od — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 13, 2022

You may visit the official Nintendo eShop website to be updated once Fire Emblem Engage will be available for pre-order.