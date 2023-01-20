Fire Emblem Engage is bringing the new and old eras of Nintendo’s fantasy tactical role-playing series together in a unique way, building upon the games that came before it to deliver an entirely original experience for fans on Switch. But when exactly does Fire Emblem Engage release?

Whether you have been playing the franchise since its earliest entries or only jumped on with Fire Emblem Three Houses in 2019, there will be plenty of content for all fighters, mages, lords, and everything in between with Engage.

Fire Emblem Engage is set to release on Jan. 20, but Nintendo has a history of having some odd global release times for anyone who doesn’t get a physical copy. So here is everything you need to know about Engage’s release time.

What time does Fire Emblem Engage release? Exact release time, explained

Photo via GeekDad

Thankfully, Fire Emblem Engage has a very straightforward release timeline since it is a first-party Nintendo franchise and title. This simply means the game releases globally at 12am local time in each region on the Nintendo Switch eShop, no guessing required.

As long as you have Engage installed on your Switch console when the clock strikes midnight, you should be able to access your digital copy right away. Obviously, you can play the game whenever you want with a physical copy, but unless you pick it up from a midnight release locally you are likely going to be waiting until midday Jan. 20 for deliveries or a store to open.