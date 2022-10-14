Nintendo suspends Switch Sports servers due to loading screen bug

The latest update to Nintendo Switch Sports has been infected with a nasty bug that’s affecting players’ ability play the game, forcing Nintendo to take action.

The bug, found in the latest version 1.2.1 update, causes the Nintendo Switch Sports software to completely close during the pre-match loading screen, for both offline and online play. Due to the effect this bug is having on play, Nintendo suspended the rollout of the update today.

While we investigate to find a solution, #NintendoSwitchSports servers will be temporarily taken offline and online play will not be available during this time. Save data backup is also temporarily suspended. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience. — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 14, 2022

In addition, Nintendo will be temporarily taking down the servers for Nintendo Switch Sports, making offline and online play unavailable while the servers are down. The save data backup feature has also been temporarily suspended. This server takedown is not regional; the game will be down for some time world-wide.

The 1.2.1 update that’s now been suspended did not include any major changes or content updates. While it’s the first update to the game since the end of July, it only added “data for available items” and introduced a new measure against disruptive players. When the update is finally rolled out bug-free, online play will be suspended to “violators of Nintendo’s Community Guidelines, including if [developers] detect fraudulent behavior such as save data manipulation.”

The next major update set for Nintendo Switch Sports is the introduction of golf to the current roster of games. That update is scheduled for later this year. Currently, players can play soccer, volleyball, bowling, tennis, badminton, and Chambara (swordplay).

The game originally released on April 29, 2022 with support for local co-op and online play included.