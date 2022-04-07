Nintendo reveals new Splatoon 3 website

Nintendo has created a new Japanese-language website for the upcoming Splatoon 3.

The website launched recently and appears to be Nintendo’s official Japanese hub for Splatoon 3 content. The site contains much of the same content as the English Nintendo store listing for the game, including the summer 2022 release window, information on the game’s Turf War and Salmon Run modes, and plenty of screengrabs. While Splatoon 3 has a product listing on the English-language Nintendo store, it does not yet have a full English website.

Splatoon 3 will feature a new world known as the Splatlands, a “sun-scorched desert” that’s home to the city of Splatsville. Players will be able to compete in four-vs-four online battles, play through a new story campaign titled Return of the Mammalians, and work together to defeat Salmonid bosses in a new version of Splatoon 2’s Salmon Run co-op mode. Like its predecessors, Splatoon 3 will include plenty of fun, stylish clothing for players to use to dress up their Squid Kids. While the game does not yet have a release date, summer 2022 is approaching quickly, so fans are likely to hear more soon.

Many of the franchise’s most iconic weapons will be getting a rework and a fresh coat of ink. The company has already shown off a handful of new weapons, including the Killer Wail and the Big Bubbler. Beyond the main modes, Nintendo hasn’t shown off much of the gameplay itself outside of trailers, so eager fans will have to wait until this summer to see more.

Splatoon 3 is set to launch this summer.