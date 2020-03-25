Nintendo of America shuts down repair centers over coronavirus concerns

Nintendo of America announced that its repair service centers will be “closed until further notice” in order to comply with “federal and local guidelines” regarding the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to Worldometers, the U.S. is the country with the third-most total coronavirus cases as of March 25 with more than 54,000 affected.

Nintendo has helped addressed some customers’ concerns with a FAQ due to the unforeseen circumstances.

There is no definite date for the repair services to restart, but Nintendo has promised to update its support page when the time comes.

Customers who try to send in their devices now or have them currently in transit will see them returned to the sender due to its undeliverable status.

Unfortunately, if the product is already in the possession of the repair centers, it will stay there until the facilities reopen. The repair order for the services will remain on Nintendo’s systems for 180 days, and the same order can be used once the services resume.

Should a customer’s warranty for their device run out while the centers are closed, Nintendo will “honor the warranty for the amount of time our repair centers are closed.”

It’s not been a rosy March for Nintendo of America. An employee at Nintendo’s America headquarters in Redmond, Washington, previously tested positive for the coronavirus on March 12, according to a report by The Seattle Times.