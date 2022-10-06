Nintendo may have drastically changed some of its eShop publishing policies around adult-themed titles

It seems Nintendo is taking a step back from allowing R18+ games on their eShop, according to a message they recently sent one game publisher. This decision might have a bearing on how devs and publishers would tailor their games if they’re planning on releasing them on the Switch.

Gamazumi, a game publisher focused on releasing R18+ games for consoles and PC heard from Nintendo they do not allow uncensored breasts now.

This happened as Gamazumi is trying to get their new game Hot Tentacles Shoot approved for the eShop but was rejected because “obscene content could damage the brand and infringe its policies”

So, the bad news first:



We received an answer from Nintendo and now we have a confirmation that they do not allow uncensored boobs on their consoles now.



👇 https://t.co/fQBcGWDFEw — Gamuzumi (@gamuzumi) September 30, 2022

Their other game, Elves Christmas Hentai Puzzle was also rejected because of the same reason: nudity. Gamazumi then continued to express its disappointment that all consoles now have restrictions about nudity content.

The good news being pertained to in the tweet is even though Nintendo has rejected their recent games, Steam and Nutaku will still allow their games to release fully uncensored.

Last year, games featuring nudity weren’t a problem for Nintendo and allowed games with even spicier content to flourish in the eShop, so now that they’re restricting it, developers and publishers might need to be wary about it and look for other stores like Steam that allows adult content on their platform.

We don’t have information if Nintendo is going to crack down on all games that feature nudity and force the devs to censor. For now, we just have to wait and see.