Nintendo Direct scheduled for Feb. 9

It's time to know what games Nintendo plans to launch in the first half of 2022.

The next Nintendo Direct event will be going live on Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 4pm CT.

The livestream will last roughly 40 minutes and will focus on the Nintendo Switch games that will be released in the first half of 2022. You can watch the presentation via Nintendo’s official YouTube channel or official website.

Tune in 2/9 at 2 p.m. PT for a #NintendoDirect livestream featuring roughly 40 minutes of information mainly focused on #NintendoSwitch games launching in the first half of 2022.



This will be the first Nintendo Direct event of 2022 and a second one is expected to take place around September when Nintendo will showcase what’s being planned for the winter. The last edition of Nintendo Direct happened in September 2021 and revealed that games such as Bayonetta 3, Monster Hunter 3 – Sunbreak, and Splatoon 3 would come out this year.

It’s possible that tomorrow’s presentation will bring more details about these games since they haven’t been released yet. It’s also likely that Nintendo will present new projects like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 since this is its first big showcase of the year.

If you’re interested in watching what Nintendo is planning for the first half of 2022, tune in to the Nintendo broadcast tomorrow at 4pm CT.