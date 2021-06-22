Nintendo announces closure of Splatoon 2’s Online Lounge from the Switch mobile app

For the few who used it.

It seems Nintendo has begun closing down Splatoon 2 features as they prepare for the launch of Spatoon 3 next year.

In a post to their support page, Nintendo shared that it will be closing down the Splatoon 2 Online Lounge feature in the Switch mobile app on July 28, 2021.

While most players may not have been aware of its existence, this feature allowed for users to set up online matches by sending a URL out from their phones, which can be joined by social media friends.

Despite this feature being removed, the Nintendo Switch app will still allow players with Splatoon 2 to communicate through voice as it does for all supported titles. Similarly, players can still compete against one another in both local and online games without this feature.

Earlier this year, fans got a taste of what is to come in Splatoon 3 thanks to a trailer Nintendo dropped at their February Nintendo Direct presentation. Since then, there hasn’t been the most news regarding the game, and it is still awaiting a more specific release date in 2022.

One thing the trailer did show is that the next game in the franchise is set to boast plenty more customization options for characters, and likely another fun, fast-paced single-player experience to complement its multiplayer modes.

While the app integration may have been removed, it looks like Splatoon 2 will continue chugging along before the release of Splatoon 3 next year.