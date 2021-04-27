Nickelodeon’s Avatar skins will return to Smite alongside Azula Pele

One of the most mind-blowing crossovers in recent memory just got better.

If you liked Smite’s original six Avatar: The Last Airbender-inspired skins, then get excited because there’s a seventh. A new Pele skin inspired by Avatar’s Azula is on its way, Hi-Rez announced today.

AVATAR IS BACK, BABY!!! All the Team Avatar skins are returning in Update 8.5. But with a little something extra… 👀



That's right. We're adding AZULA PELE too!!!!!



Catch her full reveal on the Update show this Wednesday at 3 PM ET!



⚡ https://t.co/hIMa3PrLCR pic.twitter.com/RQIJ0DvoEn — SMITE (@SMITEGame) April 27, 2021

Last July, the Smite community was surprised to learn of a partnership between Hi-Rez Studios and Nickelodeon. This partnership led to the introduction of an Avatar: The Last Airbender-themed battle pass. The pass included six skins, two for Merlin, Skadi, and Susano. Each skin was a full-on transformation into a character from Avatar. When you use either of the Aang-inspired Merlin skins, for example, it looks as if you’re literally playing as Aang.

Thanks to Hi-Rez and Nickelodeon, another God is set to get an Avatar-themed transformation. Pele has a new skin on the way inspired by the Princess of the Fire Nation, Azula. You’ll be able to terrorize Aang across the Battlefield of the Gods just like Azula did all across the Earth Kingdom.

As an added bonus to the debut of Azula, all of the previous Avatar-inspired skins will once again be obtainable in Smite’s Update 8.5. Since these skins were only available through the battle pass, they’ve been locked away through chests—but not anymore.

Though Hi-Rez hasn’t revealed any pricing information about the returning skins, the team says we can expect more details with the update show debuting on Wednesday, April 28 at 2pm CT.