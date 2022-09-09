Niantic and Disney team up for Marvel World of Heroes AR project

A lot of new projects received the spotlight during the Disney and Marvel Games Showcase, but the final reveal really had fans of superheroes and Pokémon Go sitting up in their seats, as Niantic revealed it is creating a new game in the Marvel universe.

Marvel World of Heroes will be the next augmented reality (AR) project from Niantic. Set to launch in 2023, it will incorporate the developer’s usual real-world focus, using a player’s surroundings to create and amplify a new story that will be a focal point of this new experience.

At its core, World of Heroes will help players become a Marvel superhero through the use of AR. This means you will create your own hero avatar and patrol the local area to foil crimes—some of which will involve iconic Marvel villains.

Various heroes like Spider-Man, Captain America, and Wolverine were mentioned in the early promo material as some characters players will work with to “save the Multiverse.” The reveal trailer also shows players wielding iconic powersets like Thor’s hammer Mjölnir, Cyclops’ optic blasts, and the mystic arts used by Doctor Strange.

After the initial reveal, Marvel Games creative director Bill Rosemann appeared on stage at the event and talked about some details, like how the location will matter a lot for how the story unfolds for each player.

Examples such as secret Hydra bases being located in unsuspecting locations or stumbling onto a hero like Black Widow outside and needing to team up to take down Kingpin were given. He also doubled down on the powers aspect, confirming that available options will be pulled from “across Marvel families and franchises.”

Niantic and Marvel are trying to combine the fantasy of being a superhero with the fun AR gameplay and community that have helped games like Pokémon Go become a staple for so many players around the world. The story being told will be engaging for existing Marvel fans and players who are jumping into the universe for the first time.

More details about World of Heroes, including a gameplay reveal, available powers, and information about the story will be shared in the coming months—but players can pre-register for the game now ahead of its 2023 release on the official World of Heroes website.