Is Dragon Age: Inquisition multiplayer?

With the recent addition of Dragon Age: Inquisition to the Epic Games Store as a free game, players are wondering if they can enter the world of Thedas with friends.

We’re going to be looking at whether Dragon Age: Inquisition is a multiplayer game so that you know if you can jump into the action with fellow players.

Can you play multiplayer in Dragon Age: Inquisition?

Yes, there is a multiplayer mode in Dragon Age: Inquisition. This was a new feature introduced to the series in Inquisition, and it allows you to join up with three other players and enjoy gameplay parallel to the main story campaign.

The multiplayer reflects the main campaign by taking place in specific areas that you’ll find in single-player mode, such as amongst Elven Ruins and inside an Orlesian château. Unfortunately, you cannot play the game’s main campaign multiplayer.

How does multiplayer work in Dragon Age: Inquisition?

You and your teammates play as agents of the Inquisition in the multiplayer, with several goals available depending on what kind of match you are playing. These tasks include eliminating waves of enemies, such as Red Templars or the Venatori, recovering items, or protecting a VIP, to name a few.

There are five difficulty levels to choose from and 15 character classes, with three of these classes being added to the Dragonslayer DLC. The classes are as follows:

Alchemist

Arcane Warrior

Archer

Avvar

Assassin

Duelist

Elementalist

Hunter

Katari

Keeper

Legionnaire

Necromancer

Reaver

Templar

Virtuoso

You’ll have to unlock most of these classes by crafting armor pieces. The only classes that are immediately available are the Archer, the Keeper, and the Legionnaire.

The abilities you use as each class aren’t quite as detailed as they are in the main campaign, as you only get four abilities in comparison to the eight you get in the solo game. However, this makes more sense from a multiplayer perspective—you’ll need to collaborate with your teammates and their skills to increase your chances of success.

There are two skill trees for each character class you can build as you continue to play the multiplayer. You will also get gold as you level up, which can be used to unlock new weapons, skins, and potions in purchased chests.

With various additional content included—such as competitive leaderboards, alternating challenges, and crafting elements—and a socializing aspect that you won’t find in the main campaign, there is a lot to enjoy with the multiplayer mode in Dragon Age: Inquisition.

