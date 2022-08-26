Almost time to take your matches on the ice.

Hockey players unite, as Dot Esports has all the info on NHL 23.

Fans of EA’s hockey game franchise can let out a collective sigh of relief as its newest iteration is on the brink of being thrown from the rooftops in celebration of its release. This year’s edition promises to incorporate some long-awaited features like women’s hockey and cross-platform matchmaking.

Here’s everything we know about NHL 23 so far.

Official trailer for NHL 23

NHL 23 finally adds women’s hockey

Women’s hockey will allow players to incorporate female athletes, like the Canadian powerhouse Sarah Nurse, into their HUT teams with the ability to mix both male and female squads as much as users desire.

EA sprinkles new NHL 23 gameplay updates

NHL 23 also showcases new gameplay mechanics like Last Chance Puck Movement. Players can make a hail-mary attempt in the dying seconds of each fight near the net to take a miraculous shot on goal, this aspect looks like it’s designed to make real NHL highlights look like child’s play.

EA has also brought in Enhanced Goalie AI and Loose Puck Plays to spice up games, making each dogfight over the puck feel more authentic.

NHL 23 platforms and sales versions

NHL 23 is blessing users who own a PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox X|S. For now, PC players don’t have access–computer gamers will have to hope it eventually makes its way onto their platform of choice.

There are currently two editions of the title to get your hands on.

Here’s what both have to offer:

Standard Edition ($69.99)

X-Factor Women HUT Choice Pack (1 of 4)

5 World of Chel X-Factor Zone Ability Unlocks (Instant)

Sighted Sarah Nurse World of Chel Jersey (Digital)

Be a Pro X-Factor Slot Unlocks (2), XP Boost, and Bonus Trait Points

X-Factor Edition ($99.99)

Dual Entitlement

3-Days Early Access

4600 NHL Points

HUT X-Factor Player Choice Pack (1 of 18)

HUT X-Factor Power-Up Start Pack (Instant)

X-Factor Women HUT Choice Pack (1 of 4)

5 World of Chel X-Factor Zone Ability Unlocks (Instant)

Signed Sarah Nurse World of Chel Jersey (Digital)

Be a Pro X-Factor Slot Unlocks (2), XP Boost and Bonus Trait Points

With all these extras, it’s hard to pass up either edition.

Does NHL 23 have a release date?

NHL 23 is coming in hot on Oct. 14 for both current-gen and new-gen consoles and is providing updates regarding gameplay and graphics which is sure to please all fans. This year’s title is staying true to the release routine as the last few iterations made its way to consoles in October each season.

Image via EA

For all updates and info on NHL 23, keep an eye on Dot Esports.