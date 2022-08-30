Next Assassin’s Creed will reportedly be Assassin’s Creed Mirage

The title of the next Assassin’s Creed game may have just been revealed thanks to some leaks that emerged online.

The upcoming game will be called Assassin’s Creed Mirage, according to YouTuber j0nathan (translated by Rebs Gaming on Twitter). Other details about the title in question were revealed by the leaker, such as the game’s setting in Baghdad, as well as its potential timeline of the game taking place between 860 and 870.

J0nathan also pointed out that Mirage will be bringing the series “back to basics” and will star the character Basim. Some claims about the game being originally planned first as an expansion were seen in the video too, though this did not manifest at all, according to the report. Mirage’s reported release will be in the spring of 2023.

Some parts of the leaks j0natahan gave were then backed by Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier, specifically the name of the game, and the earlier report by the publication, including Mirage’s release date, game setting, and the “back to basics” aspect. Schreier, however, contradicted j0nathan’s claim that there will be multiple cities to explore in the game, saying that this is not true.

A person familiar tells me parts of this new Assassin's Creed leak are true (such as the name and the other stuff Bloomberg has already reported: spring 23, Baghdad, back to AC basics) and other parts are not ("multiple cities to explore") https://t.co/qmM6UZtKnG — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) August 30, 2022

This follows the report last month that Ubisoft is working on several Assassin’s Creed games. The company mentioned in its latest earnings report for the first quarter of 2022 that new details for fans of the franchise will be released in September. Ubisoft is still quiet on specifically when this will happen, though.