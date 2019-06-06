Newest Pokémon TCG Expansion Sun & Moon—Unified Minds Releases Aug. 2

The Pokémon Company has announced when Western fans will be able to get their hands on the next Pokémon Trading Card Game expansion set, Unified Minds, and it is a lot closer then we predicted.

The set is going to release on Aug. 2 and will feature eight new TAG TEAM Pokémon GX, one of the highlights of the latest Sun and Moon expansion packs.

Fans can look forward to seeing more Pokémon pairing up and working together in eight new TAG TEAM Pokémon GX cards, including Mewtwo & Mew-GX, Slowpoke & Psyduck-GX, Rowlet & Alolan Exeggutor-GX, and Garchomp & Giratina-GX, among others. Furthermore, the expansion contains nine additional Pokémon-GX, more than 25 Trainer cards, and two new Special Energy cards.

The set follows the release of Unbroken Bonds a few weeks ago, which introduced more powerful cards that shook up the competitive scene.

Fans will be able to try out Sun & Moon—Unified Minds before it launches by participating in one of the many Prerelease tournaments taking place from July 20 to 28. You can find out which store near you is hosting a pre-release over on the Pokemon website.