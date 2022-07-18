New Xbox Game Pass titles for July confirmed

For players who want to get their hands on the newest that the Game Pass has to offer.

We may be halfway through July already but the games keep rolling from Microsoft with the latest announcement of more titles being released on the Xbox Game Pass.

The upcoming selection that Microsoft will be offering includes Watch Dogs 2, Torment: Tides of Numenera, and more. Here are the Xbox Game Pass titles coming in the second half of July.

As Dusk Falls (Cloud, Console, PC) – July 19

Image via Xbox Game Studios

As Dusk Falls is an interactive drama spanning 30 years. The crux of the game’s story involves two different families and their intertwining experiences after a robbery gone wrong in 1998. Every choice made can affect the outcome of the story, with multiple endings making for an open-ended experience.

Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation (PC) – July 19

Image via Stardock Entertainment

Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation is a real-time strategy game by Stardock Entertainment where entire armies are commanded on a grand scale through wars taking place on multiple planets. These campaigns can be conducted via single-player with multiplayer capabilities.

Watch Dogs 2 (Cloud, Console, PC) – July 19

Image via Ubisoft

Watch Dogs 2 will have you playing as Marcus Holloway, a talented hacker fighting for justice. The game takes a shift from its prequel in Chicago to the San Franciso Bay area, a huge open world with lots of ways to play the game and unique ways to interact with Marcus’ surroundings.

MotoGP 22 (Cloud, Console, PC) – July 21

Image via Milestone S.r.I.

MotoGP 22 is the latest installment in the MotoGP series, bringing all the realism and fun of next-gen technology to the franchise. The game offers more than 120 different bikes for players to ride with high-stakes action. With the game spanning over 20 different circuits and the competitiveness of the official championship, the excitement never ends.

Torment: Tides of Numenera (Cloud, Console) – July 21

Image via Techland Publishing

Torment: Tides of Numenera is a fantasy sci-fi game set one billion years in the future. Players get to discover new worlds while making choices that will ultimately determine their fate in this dangerous journey where everything can be perceived as a threat.

Inside (Cloud, Console, PC) – July 29

Image via Playdead

Inside is an indie adventure game with a unique twist to it. It is a platformer with dark undertones and a narrative-driven experience that has received high praise from fans and critics for its art, soundtrack, and genuinely disturbing atmosphere.

While each of these games brings something new to the table, there are other titles that are going to be leaving the Xbox Game Pass on July 31:

Dodgeball Academia (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Katamari Damacy Reroll (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Lumines Remastered (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Omno (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Raji: An Ancient Epic (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Players can still get these games by purchasing them before they leave their store, with the membership bonus providing a discount of up to 20 percent.