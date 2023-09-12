New Xbox credit card adds a fresh layer of embarrassment to your gamer tag

Xbox is partnering with Mastercard to bring gamers an Xbox credit card that, while operating just like a regular credit card, can also be used to earn Xbox points. One downside, however—it will also show your gamertag.

Partnerships aren’t uncommon for Xbox and Microsoft as you can practically get anything and everything that Xbox officially branded—from merchandise like cooler bags to shirts and everything in between. Now that they’ve partnered with Mastercard and Barclays, U.S.-based citizens can now earn Xbox Points every time they make a purchase.

With this credit card, you can earn Xbox Points for an attached account, but you’ll earn more when you spend money at Microsoft and Xbox. While the card won’t be available until 2024, eligible Xbox Insiders may receive early access to the card this coming Fall.

Introducing the new Xbox Mastercard, in partnership with @BarclaysBankUS. Cardmembers can earn card points from everyday purchases and redeem them for games and addons.



More info here: https://t.co/Ng8TbEMPHM — Xbox (@Xbox) September 11, 2023

While it does sound entirely gimmicky, it’s important to remember that it is a credit card, meaning high interest rates and late fees if you miss a payment, which might not be the best for your wallet or financials.

However, if you enjoy novel things or are an Xbox enthusiast, you may be more inclined to get one of these credit cards. There are five colorful designs for you to choose from, each with the Xbox logo, and they are pretty decent-looking all things considered.

Now, you may be wondering if there’s a catch other than the interest rates, and you’d be right. You also get your Xbox Gamertag on your credit card. For everyone’s sake, I hope this is optional because for those with questionable gamertags, having it branded on a credit card may be their embarrassing downfall.

The biggest question is, is it worth it? And honestly, it’s probably not. But that’s up to you to decide.

