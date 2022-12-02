New The Callisto Protocol patch to address players’ biggest performance concern

The Callisto Protocol is a new horror adventure game that’s beautiful and scary at the same time, placing the character in unique environments that test a player’s hardware. Because of this, many players are reporting severe PC stuttering that is hindering their enjoyment of the game. But a patch may be coming soon, according to the developers.

What’s even worse is that it seems like there is no fix for the issue on the player’s side. To help alleviate some of the negative reviews going around, The Callisto Protocol Twitter account put out a statement today about the patches and fixes that are expected to come out in the next few hours. It seems that developer Striking Distance Studios has been hard at work in the background.

We’re aware that some users are experiencing stuttering issues on the PC. We’ve got a patch that will be available in a few hours to improve performance, with a number of additional updates on the way. — The Callisto Protocol (@CallistoTheGame) December 2, 2022

According to the official account, the first patch is coming in the next couple of hours and is supposed to improve the game’s performance. This is expected to precede additional updates that are meant to fix these issues.

Many players have spoken up about the unbelievable amount of stuttering and performance issues that they’ve experienced on PC. While these issues are occasionally present on the console versions, it seems that PC has it the worst by far. With different patches already released over the course of the review period in the last two weeks, it seems that Striking Distance may never stop working on this game.

Players can likely expect large downloads on Steam that will make the game unplayable while it updates. Ideally, The Callisto Protocol will be fixed ahead of the holidays. Otherwise, it may not meet its sales projections on PC. It’s already too late for some fans on PC, though, who immediately went to the reviews to express that they’re refunding the game.